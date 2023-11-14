According to the BBC Sport Gossip Column, Manchester United will be willing to consider offers for Casemiro in January, with a potential suitor in the Saudi Pro League.

Having only joined Manchester United in the summer transfer window of 2022, the Red Devils could already be set to move on the Brazilian midfielder.

After some injury trouble this season, missing the past seven games for United, this could be the time for them to look for replacements for the future.

Casemiro was a fan favourite last season, making 51 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring seven goals, providing six assists and playing a key role in their 3rd place Premier League finish and Carabao Cup triumph.

Manchester United will reportedly consider offers for Casemiro in January#BBCFootball #manutd #epl — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 14, 2023

Casemiro has made 12 appearances so far this season for United in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 951 minutes of football.

However due to his absence in recent weeks, the likes of Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat have been given chances in midfield, with McTominay thriving in terms of goal output since being given the chance.