There is Premier League interest in Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior amid Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho also being a target for the Serie A giants, CaughtOffside understands.

However, it is not necessarily the case that these deals are linked, sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside, with nothing yet advanced between Iling-Junior and any other club, despite several English teams scouting him and keeping an eye on his progress.

The 20-year-old is a highly regarded talent and has shown some promise at Juve since leaving Chelsea earlier in his career, so the club won’t necessarily be looking to let him go.

It is understood that an internal decision has not yet been made on Iling-Junior, but that could be something to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead as he certainly has his admirers back in England.

Sancho, meanwhile, is a loan target for Juve, but it remains to be seen how realistic such a scenario will be as Man Utd’s preference is for a permanent sale this January, while they also anticipate further interest in the player soon.

The Red Devils misfit has fallen out of favour with Erik ten Hag this season and Juventus have had initial contacts, but no negotiations as of yet. Links with Sancho’s former club Borussia Dortmund are also understood to be wide of the mark for the moment.

It will be interesting to see if an agreement can end up being reached for Sancho to move to Turin, and if that would then free up Iling-Junior to leave the club, but we’re a long way from either of those deals coming off right now.

Fabrizio Romano offered his opinion on the Sancho-Juve links to the Daily Briefing earlier today, saying: “From my perspective, I think Juventus would be a very good move for Sancho. They can offer space, new motivation, and a chance to fight for the title as they’re doing very well in Italy this season.

“Sancho certainly needs to leave and play regular football, so this looks a good option for him, but at the same time I think United will wait for permanent deal proposals, so that’s a potential issue.”