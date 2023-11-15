Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains Arsenal star’s transfer stance following outburst in “difficult moment”

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the current situation involving Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale amid something of an outburst from the player’s father.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that Ramsdale’s father expressing concern for his son during a podcast is not necessarily something that points to any change in the player’s situation.

Ramsdale’s dad Nick admitted he’s seen his son lose his smile after losing his place to David Raya in the Gunners starting line up, and Romano has also said that this is a difficult moment for the England international.

Ramsdale was the clear first choice for Arsenal last season and mostly performed quite well, so some fans and pundits will have been surprised when Raya was signed on loan from Brentford, almost immediately overtaking Ramsdale as first choice.

Still, it seems Ramsdale remains determined to fight for his place at Arsenal, according to the latest information from Romano.

“I think this is a normal response from the player’s father – it’s not his agent, it’s not something that points towards any negotiations or efforts to leave Arsenal,” Romano explained.

“He obviously wants to see Aaron happy but right now it’s a difficult moment. Still, my understanding remains the same as earlier this week – Ramsdale wants to fight for his place at Arsenal, at the moment there are no negotiations with any other club.”

One imagines Ramsdale could be a starter for many other clubs in the Premier League and around Europe, but it could also be the case that he has it in him to win his place back from Raya.

Despite seeming to be the undisputed number one for now, Raya hasn’t always looked that convincing since coming into the team, so Ramsdale might do well to stay patient and wait for an opportunity to play regularly again.