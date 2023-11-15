Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on two potential Manchester United transfer targets

Manchester United have been scouting Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves and have an interest in signing a centre-back as their priority in 2024, despite links elsewhere with a new winger and right-back.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, as relayed to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, with Man Utd seemingly not changing their plans from what Romano had previously heard from his sources.

Neves is being monitored by the Red Devils, but Romano’s comments suggest that the young Portuguese midfielder will not be an immediate priority for the club, who remain focused on strengthening their defence, with Lisandro Martinez currently out injured, while Raphael Varane has fallen out of favour with Erik ten Hag in recent times.

One imagines United could probably also do with signing a winger, but Romano pointed out that the links with a right-back don’t necessarily make that much sense due to the fact that they already have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as perfectly solid options in that position.

On the Neves interest, Romano said: “Manchester United sent their scouts to watch Neves in the game against Sporting. They want to keep an eye on his progress and development, so this could be one to watch for the future.

“Many clubs are keeping an eye on him, but I can confirm that Man United are one of them.”

On other potential targets, he added: “I’ve had some fans asking me about reports linking them with an interest in a winger and a right-back this January, but that’s not the information I have.

“As I recently said, I’m told their priority for 2024 is a centre-back, and in my opinion they’re already well covered at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.”

It’s been a difficult season for MUFC, who now face a mountain to climb to qualify from their Champions League group, while they’re already out of the Carabao Cup and have been inconsistent in the Premier League, despite some signs of improvement in their last few games.