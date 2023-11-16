Euro giants looking to raid Tottenham for 29-year-old, player keen on the move

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier is keen on leaving the club during the January transfer window and a move to Bayern Munich could be on the cards.

A report from Football Insider claims that the German outfit are hoping to sign the 29-year-old during the January transfer window and Tottenham would be wise to cash in on him.

The player will be out of contract at the end of the season and selling him in January would allow Tottenham to recoup a nominal fee for him. It would certainly be better than losing him for free at the end of the season.

Eric Dier has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham and he is no longer a key starter for them. He needs to move on in search of regular playing time and moving to Germany could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel will know all about the player having seen him up close while managing in the Premier League. The 29-year-old could be a useful player for Bayern Munich with his versatility and experience. He is capable of operating as a central defender, a fullback as well as a defensive midfielder.

Bayern Munich need to add more depth to their squad and Dier would be a superb acquisition for the right price. His contract situation means that he will be available on a bargain and the German outfit must look to grab the opportunity and secure his signature.

As for the player, he will be hoping to compete for major trophies with a move to Bayern Munich. The German outfit have a proven track record of winning major trophies on a consistent basis. He would also get to reunite with his former teammate Harry Kane.