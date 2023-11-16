Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah continues impressive form with hat-trick for Egypt

Mohamed Salah has scored a hat-trick for Egypt as they lead Djibouti 3-0 in their first World Cup qualifier match.

The winger is in incredible form for Liverpool once again and has contributed massively to their positive start to the season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists across 17 matches in all competitions.

The 31-year-old is now doing the same for his national team as Egypt leads Djibouti 3-0 after 48 minutes courtesy of three goals coming from their captain.

??| GOAL: Mo Salah scores for Egypt! Egypt 1-0 Djibouti. pic.twitter.com/ZaOOW1U1fg — TTS. (@TransferSector) November 16, 2023

Mo Salah scores the second goal forEgypt vs Djibouti pic.twitter.com/U1fKw7zoSa — ??• (@sic_aa) November 16, 2023

Mo Salah’s scored a hattrick for Egypt! ??? pic.twitter.com/wbftnn1vl4 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 16, 2023

Pictures from On Time Sports and SSC.