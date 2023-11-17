Video: Giacomo Raspadori and Stephan El Shaarawy strike late to secure a 5-2 Italy win

Giacomo Raspadori grabbed a fourth before Stephan El Shaarawy confirmed Italy’s victory with a fifth and final goal.

The Azzuri are now just one point away from qualifying for next year’s Euro after a ruthless 5-2 victory against North Macedonia on Friday night.

Italy didn’t waste any time in the first half, grabbing three goals before the break. Their opponents then grabbed two back thanks to a brace from Jani Atanasov.

Just as it looked like a comeback may be possible, Raspadori popped up with a neat finish before El Shaarawy put the nail in the coffin during injury time.

Nicolò Barella with his second assist of the evening to set up Giacomo Raspadori who makes it 4-2 against North Macedonia! 🇮🇹🅰️ pic.twitter.com/6MgIWJp5je — Inter Xtra (@Inter_Xtra) November 17, 2023

Video courtesy of DAZN.

Stephan El Shaarawy closed the door. Nice service Federico Dimarcopic.twitter.com/1bEBawoG3O — FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic) November 17, 2023

