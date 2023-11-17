Video: Giacomo Raspadori and Stephan El Shaarawy strike late to secure a 5-2 Italy win

Giacomo Raspadori grabbed a fourth before Stephan El Shaarawy confirmed Italy’s victory with a fifth and final goal.

The Azzuri are now just one point away from qualifying for next year’s Euro after a ruthless 5-2 victory against North Macedonia on Friday night.

Italy didn’t waste any time in the first half, grabbing three goals before the break. Their opponents then grabbed two back thanks to a brace from Jani Atanasov.

Just as it looked like a comeback may be possible, Raspadori popped up with a neat finish before El Shaarawy put the nail in the coffin during injury time.

Video courtesy of DAZN.

