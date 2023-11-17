When West Ham left Upton Park it represented the end of an era for the club, and it’s already been seven years since they pitched up at the London Stadium.

Previously known as the Olympic Stadium because of hosting the 2012 games, the stadium also hosts baseball games and concerts during the summer and, despite not really being built for football, is still an iconic London venue.

Not far from the business district of London’s Docklands area, and right by one of the main rail lines into the capital, the stadium can be seen for miles around.

Perhaps that’s why a huge financial institution are looking to do a deal with the Hammers regarding naming rights.

The Emirates Stadium, Etihad Stadium, Spotify Camp Nou and others all benefit from the association of having a brand leader aligned with them.

According to the Daily Mail via West Ham Zone, financial giant, Allianz, who also have the naming rights for Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, are in talks with the east Londoners.

If successful, it would lead to a potential £20m deal over five years, meaning that the company would pay £4m per season for the privilege.

The Olympic Stadium and London Stadium names have arguably never really enthused the West Ham match-going public, and whilst a re-brand might well go over their heads too, it would at least help the club in a marketing sense.