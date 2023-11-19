Video: Stuart Armstrong puts Scotland 3-2 ahead

Stuart Armstrong has put Scotland 3-2 up against Norway after going behind twice in the game. 

With Scotland already qualified for next year’s European Championships and Norway knocked out of the running after Romania beat Israel on Saturday, many did not expect a fiery game.

But it has been exactly that with Scotland currently leading 3-2 thanks to a Armstrong goal.

Steve Clarke’s side came from behind twice in the game and have now taken the lead for the first time as they look to hold out for the win.

