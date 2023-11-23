“Clause will be triggered” – Arsenal’s first permanent signing of 2024 already “guaranteed”, says expert

Arsenal FC Brentford FC
Posted by

Arsenal will trigger the clause to make David Raya’s transfer to the club permanent in 2024, according to a post on X this afternoon from transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal signed the Spanish shot-stopper on loan from Brentford back in the summer, and he’s quickly established himself as the new number one in Mikel Arteta’s side, despite the presence of Aaron Ramsdale in the squad and his fine performances as the club’s first choice last season.

See below for details as Romano says it’s already guaranteed that Arsenal will take up the option to sign Raya permanently, with a long-term deal already in place for the goalkeeper…

Raya has mostly impressed for Arsenal, but he’s also had one or two unconvincing moments, so it will be interesting to see how this decision looks in a few months’ time.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United & Chelsea eyeing star with €60m release clause, his dream transfer looks complicated
Arsenal want new contract for star who is on Bayern Munich transfer wish list
Promising Chelsea star who has played nine times this season keen on Man City move

Some will feel Ramsdale was good enough to continue as Arsenal’s number one, but Raya is certainly another fine player, having really impressed during his time at Brentford.

If he can reproduce that form as an Arsenal player, then this will surely end up being smart business by the north London giants.

More Stories David Raya Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.