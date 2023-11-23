“Clause will be triggered” – Arsenal’s first permanent signing of 2024 already “guaranteed”, says expert

Arsenal will trigger the clause to make David Raya’s transfer to the club permanent in 2024, according to a post on X this afternoon from transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal signed the Spanish shot-stopper on loan from Brentford back in the summer, and he’s quickly established himself as the new number one in Mikel Arteta’s side, despite the presence of Aaron Ramsdale in the squad and his fine performances as the club’s first choice last season.

See below for details as Romano says it’s already guaranteed that Arsenal will take up the option to sign Raya permanently, with a long-term deal already in place for the goalkeeper…

? Understand Arsenal have decided to seal David Raya deal in 2024 — it’s all guaranteed as buy option clause will be triggered for £27m. Raya already signed potential long-term contract as #AFC player for June 2024 — all done. ??? Brentford accepted this structure due to FFP. pic.twitter.com/59eBNip3iK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 23, 2023

Raya has mostly impressed for Arsenal, but he’s also had one or two unconvincing moments, so it will be interesting to see how this decision looks in a few months’ time.

Some will feel Ramsdale was good enough to continue as Arsenal’s number one, but Raya is certainly another fine player, having really impressed during his time at Brentford.

If he can reproduce that form as an Arsenal player, then this will surely end up being smart business by the north London giants.