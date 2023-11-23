Newcastle vs Chelsea team news

Newcastle (7th in the Premier League) take on Chelsea (10th in the Premier League) on Saturday 25th of November, at St James’ Park, at 15:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, the game ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. A goal from Anthony Gordon for Newcastle, and an own goal from Kieran Trippier for Chelsea.

Newcastle lost their last Premier League game, losing 2-0 to Bournemouth. A brace from Dominic Solanke securing the victory and three points for Bournemouth.

Chelsea drew their last Premier League game, drawing 4-4 in an eight goal thriller against Manchester City. Goals from Erling Haaland (x2), Manuel Akanji and Rodri for City, and goals from Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer for Chelsea.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea

Date: Saturday, November 25th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Team News:

Newcastle will be without Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Matt Target and Javier Manquillo, whilst Alexander Isak, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron will undergo further fitness testing to determine their availability for the Chelsea game. Lewis Hall is also un available to play against his parent club Chelsea.

Chelsea will be without Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka, whilst Christopher Nkunku could return from injury for his first involvement since pre season.

Predicted XI:

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Gordon, Isak, Almiron.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella, Colwill, Silva, James, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson, Palmer.