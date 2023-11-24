Erik ten Hag welcomes the return of defender who can help make his side ‘stable’

Erik ten Hag has expressed his delight that defender Luke Shaw is back fit and ready to help play for his side.

The English left-back suffered a thigh injury in August, keeping him on the sidelines for Manchester United’s last sixteen games.

However, Shaw wasn’t the only absentee that Ten Hag has had to endure in his defence, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan Bissaka all suffered injuries as the Dutch manager’s backline was left barron.

Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans were forced to step in at centre-back while Victor Lindelof or sometimes even Sofyan Arambat were deployed at left-back.

Speaking to the media ahead of United’s clash with Everton at Goodison Park, Ten Hag hailed the return of Shaw to the squad and emphasised how he can help stabilize the team.

“You can mention his physicality, his technical ability, and his leadership, it’s clear. For a long time in the season, we didn’t have a left-back,” he said via Goal.

“We are very happy he’s back, it’s a good sign. He will help us be more stable, I am sure of that.”

The Dutch manager also announced that Andre Onana will be fit for the game after suffering a scare while on international duty with Cameroon.

However, he was coy on the fitness of Rasmus Hojlund, stating that he will have to wait until tomorrow before making a decision.