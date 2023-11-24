Man United scouting 23-year-old with Barcelona past ahead of transfer window

How Man United fare in the upcoming January transfer window is likely to set the tone for the second half of what’s been a disappointing 2023/24 campaign so far.

Erik ten Hag’s side have flattered to deceive for the most part, but with a strong January can still end up finishing the season smelling of roses.

That will almost certainly be the Dutchman’s focus, particularly with all of the expected change going on behind the scenes.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival could well see a shake up in the first-team squad, and one of the first deals that he could be likely to authorise will see a player move from one of his teams to another.

According to The Sun, Nice’s 23-year-old defensive star, Jean-Clair Todibo, is top of the list as far as defensive replacements at Old Trafford are concerned.

Things didn’t quite work out for Todibo when he was at Barcelona, however, he’s one of the rocks in the Nice defence that have ensured the team are just a point behind Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue Un table.

To that end, a mid-season switch for the player isn’t likely to go down well amongst the Nice faithful, but modern football being what it is means that such a switch could be the first of many for Ratcliffe’s multi-club ownership model.