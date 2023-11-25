Video: Anthony Gordon with a sublime goal to make it 4-1 vs Chelsea

Anthony Gordon has sealed the win for Newcastle at St. James Park with a sublime goal.

Gordon makes a clever run behind the defenders on the left and is found by Almiron before taking the ball inside the box. He then cut inside to find the tightest of spaces between the two defenders and fired in a shot, finessing it into the far bottom corner with great skill.

Watch the goal below:

Earlier in the first half, Isak gave Newcastle the lead before a Raheem Sterling free kick made it 1-1.

The second half was mostly Newcastle as they scored twice in as many minutes to make it 3-1.

Reece James was then sent off adding to Chelsea’s misery before Gordon finished it off to secure a brilliant home win.