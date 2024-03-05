Kieran Trippier says Gareth Southgate should call up his Newcastle teammate

Kieran Trippier would like Newcastle teammate Anthony Gordon to be called up to represent England.

Since joining the Magpies from Everton 14 months ago, Gordon, 23, has been a revelation. The winger is enjoying his best-ever campaign after scoring nine goals and assisting six in 26 Premier League games.

And heaping the praise on the 23-year-old, Trippier, who has been Newcastle’s skipper since he joined from Atletico Madrid at the start of 2022, has become the latest star to urge Gareth Southgate to select him ahead of this summer’s Euros.

“I hope so,” the full-back said.

“He’s had a fantastic season. He certainly has been [consistent] this season.

“I’m not the manager but if I was, I’d certainly select him. He just needs to keep performing, don’t worry about the England situation, just keep performing for Newcastle, as he has been.”

