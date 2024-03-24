Anthony Gordon claimed that Saturday was the best day of his life after he made his full England debut at Wembley.

The Three Lions lost to Brazil 1-0 on Saturday night in an international friendly after an entertaining and rare encounter between the two teams.

It was the teenage sensation Endrick who broke the deadlock in the 80th minute when he capitalised on a Jordan Pickford save from a Vinicius Junior shot to grab the game-winning goal.

Despite the disappointing loss and underwhelming performance, there was one shining light in the England team, Newcastle’s Gordon.

Anthony Gordon shines on debut

The 23-year-old made his long-awaited debut for his country off the back of what has been an incredible season for the winger.

With 15 goals and assists in the Premier League season so far, Gordon no doubt deserved his spot on the left-hand side of Gareth Southgate’s attack.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, the 23-year-old claimed that Saturday was the best day of his life.

“Tonight was by far the best day of my life.” He said via National World.

“I envisioned it a little differently, with a goal and a win maybe, but I can’t ask for too much.”

Gordon will be hoping to keep his place in the starting lineup when England faces Belgium next Tuesday.