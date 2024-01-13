Video: Newcastle score twice in as many minutes to turn the game around – Isak and Gordon with two gorgeous finishes

Newcastle have turned the game around after initially falling behind by a goal.

Bernardo Silva provided City with the lead in the 26th minute, but Newcastle have swiftly responded.

The equaliser came from a counter-attack after Schar made a great sliding tackle to take the ball from Doku. Guimaraes, positioned in the middle, received the ball and delivered a sublime first-time pass over the defence to Isak.

The striker, outpacing Walker, latched onto the ball before checking inside, and curling it past Ortega.

And only 2 minutes later, Isak won the ball which started another counter. Gordon ran at Walker from the left this time, before cutting on the right and firing in a brilliant strike past the keeper.

Watch the brilliant goals below: