Gary Neville hails 18-year-old star as Manchester United’s ‘best player’ after Everton win

Gary Neville lavished praise on Kobbie Mainoo after his mature performance on Sunday evening.

The 18-year-old academy star has been touted as a real prospect after catching the eye of Erik ten Hag earlier this year.

The Dutch manager gave Mainoo his club debut in January with the English midfielder expected to feature regularly for the first team this season.

Unfortunately, the 18-year-old picked up an injury during United’s pre-season clash with Arsenal in America, ruling him out for the opening months of the Premier League.

But after a spell on the sideline, Mainoo started for the Red Devils in their 3-0 win at Goodison Park and drew plenty of plaudits for his impressive performance.

Former United defender, Neville, applauded his ‘wonderful Premier League debut’ after the game.

‘There’s an 18-year-old out there who looks more composed than anyone.’ he said via the Daily Mail.

‘I think he’s been Manchester United’s best player by a street.’

Despite their stuttering start to the season, Ten Hag’s side are now within touching distance of Tottenham Hotspur but will have to overcome a tricky test at St. James’ Park next weekend if they want to close the gap on the top four.