Video: Rodrygo scores sensational goal after mesmerising dribble

Real Madrid CF
The Brazilian winger has put his side ahead with an incredible solo goal against Cadiz on Sunday.

A win at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium for Los Blancos will put them at the top of the league for tonight at least, with Girona set to play Atheltic Bilbao on Monday night.

With Vinicius Junior still sidelined after picking up an unfortunate injury, the goal burden has fallen onto the shoulders of fellow Brazilian Rodrygo.

Not one to shy away, the 22-year-old produced a sensational goal to give his side the lead.

