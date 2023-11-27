Chelsea will prioritise a move for a striker when the transfer window reopens in January and they have identified Victor Osimhen as their primary target.

A report from the Telegraph claims that the Napoli forward is open to a move to Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can agree on a deal with the Italian club.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and he could solve Chelsea’s goalscoring problems. The Blues have struggled in the attack since last season. They signed Nicolas Jackson earlier this summer in order to solve their attacking issues, but the former Villarreal forward has been quite underwhelming.

It is evident that they need a world striker to transform their fortunes and Osimhen could be that player for them.

The Nigerian striker’s relationship with Napoli was strained earlier this season after the club’s TikTok channel appeared to mock him. It seems that he is keen on a new challenge now and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option.

The striker helped Napoli win the league title last season and he scored 31 goals across all competitions. He could make an immediate impact in the Premier League and help Chelsea finish the season strongly.

However, he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to break the bank for him in January. The report from the Telegraph claims that he could cost in excess of £100 million.