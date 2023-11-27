Gareth Southgate making moves to ensure Man United star doesn’t swap England for Ghana

Man United defeated Everton 3-0 on Sunday and one of the talking points coming out of the match was the impressive performance of 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo.

The youngster was magnificent in the centre of the pitch and if it wasn’t for an outrageous goal from Alejandro Garnacho, the midfielder would have likely received the Man of the Match award.

Following the win at Goodison Park, the Daily Star is reporting that England manager Gareth Southgate is moving to ensure Mainoo plays for the Three Lions.

The 18-year-old has played with England coming up through the ranks but the Man United star is also eligible to play for Ghana.

The African nation may make a move in the near future and can guarantee him game time but Southgate is already impressed with the player and wants him to play for England.

The report says that England may call up Mainoo to their Under-21s for the next international break with a view to progressing him towards the senior team.

The Man United star is only getting started and it is exciting to see where his career will take him.