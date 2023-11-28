Video: “Making me eat my words” – Rio Ferdinand impressed by Newcastle ace

Former Man United and England defender, Rio Ferdinand, isn’t normally a man lost for words, but Newcastle ace, Anthony Gordon is certainly making him sit up and take notice.

Gordon signed from Everton and of late, has produced a string of high quality performances for the Magpies.

He has started to add goals to his all-round game, and was on target again in the 4-1 romp against Chelsea, a game in which he was voted man-of-the-match.

Suffice to say that Ferdinand is impressed by what he’s seeing.

“He’s actually making me eat my words,” he said on the Vibe with Five podcast. “I was going ‘£50m? I ain’t seen it yet’ – at Everton. I’m seeing it now at Newcastle.

“His performances… do you know what? Without the ball, his intensity, his aggression, his determination, his desire. And now he’s adding goals and he’s adding assists.

“He’s been a problem for the full-backs in recent weeks. And it seems like he’s growing in a Newcastle shirt.”

