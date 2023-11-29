Bukayo Saka admits that he was unhappy with Mikel Arteta’s decision

Bukayo Saka has revealed that he was left unhappy by Mikel Arteta’s decision to sub him off in the second half.

Arsenal secured passage to the next round of the Champions League with a ruthless 6-0 win against RC Lens on Wednesday night.

The Gunners showed why they are currently top of the Premier League and responded to the criticism around their forward line.

With all six goals coming from different players, it demonstrated Arsenal’s ability to not have to rely on one individual to grab all the goals upfront.

Saka, who looked back to his usual best, scored the third goal on the night after a Jesus shot bounced back off his chest and rolled into the back of the net.

Speaking after the game, the English winger was asked about his manager’s decision to bring him off early and admitted that he wanted to play the 90 minutes.

“I wanted to play 90 minutes if I’m going to be honest.” He told TNT Sports via The Standard.

“I understand his decision and now I’m focused on Wolves and doing my best in that game as well.”

Arteta was criticised earlier in this season for not resting the 22-year-old after he broke a club record for the most consecutive Premier League games played.

