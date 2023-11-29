How Oleksandr Zinchenko stopped a potentially serious incident during Arsenal vs RC Lens

Arsenal claimed the top spot in their Champions League group with a prolific victory over RC Lens.

The north London team displayed an explosive performance in the first half, securing five goals from five different scorers, including an initial strike by Kai Havertz. Ahead of the match, RC Lens fans made their presence known, echoing the fervent support observed in the reverse fixture.

In the Emirates Stadium, away supporters, backed by discreetly brought props, took the spotlight, igniting flares that enveloped the ground in significant smoke during the game’s early stages.

The second goal, a low shot from Gabriel Jesus beneath Brice Samba, mirrored his previous success against the Frenchman in the reverse fixture. However, his celebratory sprint and shushing gesture toward the away supporters triggered a notable reaction from the frustrated visitors.

As the players retreated, an object was thrown in their direction, prompting Oleksandr Zinchenko to swiftly discard it, downplaying a potentially serious incident.

In a game where Arsenal hit the French team for six, the goals and the performance should be the only main talking points of the match, but unfortunately missiles being thrown at the Arsenal players will now take most of the headlines. Nevertheless, don’t have to worry about getting out of the Champions League group anymore.