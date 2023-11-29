Jamie Carragher has criticised Manchester United’s acquisition of Casemiro, deeming the £70m midfielder’s purchase as ‘terrible.’

In his second season at the club, Casemiro has faced challenges with form and fitness, having been sidelined with ankle and hamstring injuries since November 1. The Brazilian midfielder, set to turn 32 in February, is a five-time Champions League winner, but Carragher questions whether United received good value for the significant investment.

Carragher expressed his views at CBS Sports’ Destination Miami event, “When you look at Man United buying Casemiro – I don’t care how well he did last season – that’s a terrible buy!”

“£70million on a guy who’s 30, 31 on a five-year deal, on massive money. I think he’s on the way down now,” the former Liverpool defender added.

While the addition of Casemiro added some much-needed steel to the Manchester United midfield, you can’t help but think they paid over the odds for his expertise, considering his age.

Although he was one of the best performers for Erik ten Hag last term, fast-forwarding to the summer just gone, we’ve seen young holding midfielders go for nine figures.

United should’ve explored younger options, or, better value for money options; this campaign has been a disaster for Casemiro as he battles against injury and fitness issues.