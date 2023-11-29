Video: Matt Smith savagely admits to enjoying Man United’s crises to ten Hag

It’s possibly the most blatant attempt at baiting from a broadcaster ever captured on camera, as Matt Smith admitted to a little enjoyment of Man United’s current troubles to Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman, to his immense credit, kept his cool and suggested that the squad didn’t care about that.

From his demeanour in the brief video clip below, it’s clear that ten Hag is laser focused on getting a result on Wednesday night in Turkey against Galatasaray.

Lose again, and the Red Devils will be out of Europe altogether if they don’t then beat Bayern in the final group game, heaping even more pressure on the manager’s shoulders.