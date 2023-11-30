Arsenal considering swoop for £34m-rated full-back linked with Man United

When the best talents in European football potentially become available, both Arsenal and Man United will want to ensure that they’re in the picture.

The Gunners are faring better than the Red Devils on the pitch at this stage of the 2023/24 campaign, however, Erik ten Hag’s side are beginning to build up a head of steam in the Premier League and have quietly slipped into sixth place, just six points away from Mikel Arteta’s table-toppers.

Any transfers made in January from either club might well prove to be the difference between winning a title of some description or not, though longer-term success and aspirations are also important.

Perhaps that’s why Arsenal won’t be looking to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s £34m-rated left-back, Jeremie Frimpong, until next summer.

The Daily Mirror (h/t Sky Sports) note the interest of the Gunners, and the fact that there is a £34m release clause in the player’s contract.

What that means is any club matching the release clause amount will be able to enter into discussions with the player, and Bayer will be unable to do a thing about it.

Man United have also been linked with the 22-year-old, who loves to get forward at every opportunity.

Any move is likely to rest on how successful Leverkusen are this season and whether Xabi Alonso will still be there after next summer.

Should they win the Bundesliga title and Alonso stay, there’s every chance that his players will stick around too.