Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals surprise Arsenal transfer plan to strengthen already-strong area

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about Arsenal’s plans to explore the market for a new right-back in 2024.

The Gunners already have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as very strong options on the right-hand side of the defence, while Jurrien Timber can also play there once he returns from a lengthy injury, having only joined from Ajax a few months ago.

It may be that Mikel Arteta has plans to use Timber elsewhere, while White and Tomiyasu are also versatile players who can help out in a number of areas in that Arsenal back line, but it’s slightly surprising to see Romano name a right-back as one of the north London giants’ priorities.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano mentioned again that AFC are scouting Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, and that there could be other players they consider for that role in the months ahead.

“Arsenal have been scouting Jeremie Frimpong, as reported yesterday, and a new right-back is one of the positions they are exploring, for sure,” Romano said.

“It’s not something imminent but they are keeping close eye on right-backs for 2024. We’ll have to see soon who the concrete names end up being, but my opinion remains that Joao Cancelo is one of the best in the business in that role and a bargain for Barcelona this season.”