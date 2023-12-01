Tottenham plotting ambitious move for €100 million-rated defender

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on bolstering their defence in the near future.

They are looking to sign a player who can compete with Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero for a place in the starting XI. And, according to a report by Fichajes, they have their eyes set on Portuguese sensation Antonio Silva.

The 20-year-old centre-back has already established himself in the heart of the defence of Benfica. And, his impressive performances have seen him earn a total of seven caps for the Portuguese national team.

Silva’s impressive rise and his consistent performances have resulted in a lot of interest in his services. Some of the giants of European football are keen on having him in their ranks. Manchester United and Real Madrid have both been linked with the Benfica sensation. But, it seems Spurs are looking to win the race for his signatures.

Ange Postecoglou has done wonders since taking charge but he is well aware of the fact that they do not have much depth in their ranks. He wants to make reinforcement before heading into next season as they look to challenge for the league title.

Silva is a top target for Postecoglou as he looks to bolster his defence. The Australian wants to sign someone who challenges Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero for a place in the starting XI. And, he feels the 20-year-old could be a great fit for the club as he can help in the short as well as long term.

But, the €100 million release clause in his contract could cause problems for Spurs. However, they still remain quite determined in their pursuit of the Benfica defender as they look to build a team that can help them compete for the Premier League title next season.