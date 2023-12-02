Mauricio Pochettino urges patience with ‘talented’ Chelsea midfielder

Moises Caicedo became England’s most expensive signing ever in the summer.

The Ecuadorian midfielder’s move from Brighton and Hove Albion or Chelsea will forever be remembered as one of the Premier League’s most dramatic transfer sagas.

Also wanted in the summer by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Caicedo, 22, looked nailed on to join the Reds before a last-minute dash for his signature saw rivals Chelsea hijack the transfer and finalise a blockbuster £115 million deal (Sky Sports).

Despite becoming the country’s most expensive signing, the 22-year-old has endured a relatively underwhelming start to life at Stamford Bridge though.

Struggling to form a solid partnership with 2022 World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez in the heart of the Blues’ midfield, Caicedo has come in for some criticism.

However, firing back at critics, manager Mauricio Pochettino remains adamant it is ‘only a matter of time’ before the Ecuadorian lives up to his hefty price tag.

“It’s easy to blame the money, different aspects. He’s a human being. It’s about time to fit and perform. That’s why we have no doubt that it’s only time,” the Chelsea boss told reporters, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“We had no pre-season. It is physical and mental, and there is the talent. We’re sure.”

During his first six months in London, Caicedo, who signed an eight-year deal, has yet to register a goal or assist in 14 matches in all competitions.