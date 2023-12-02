Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal at the start of the season in order to solve their goal-scoring problems.

The 22-year-old has had a mixed start to life in the Premier League so far and he has now been involved in a controversy. He has 7 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

The player has been accused by OnlyFans creator Astrid Wett of demanding adult content.

Wett has posted a video of a FaceTime call where the Chelsea striker is allegedly demanding adult content from the OnlyFans creator. Apparently, the 22-year-old Premier League star is asking for ‘motivation’ through adult content.

Astrid Wett has hinted that it is the 22-year-old Chelsea striker on the other end of the call, but the audio is inconclusive and Chelsea fans will certainly be hoping that it is not Jackson.

The striker has had his fair share of criticism in recent weeks and the last thing he needs is to be involved in a controversy.

Chelsea player Nicolas Jackson on facetime asking Astrid Wett for N*DES.. ?? pic.twitter.com/oMvGlY9PsZ — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 2, 2023