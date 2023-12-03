Video: Heung-min Son scores an own goal moments after giving Spurs the lead against Manchester City

Heung-min Son draws Manchester City level as he slices a City freekick into his own net, just minutes after he put Spurs in front.

In pure Spurs fashion, the Tottenham Hotspur captain cancelled out his own strike after he shins the ball past his own goalkeeper.

??| GOAL: After giving Spurs the lead, Son decides to help City and gives them a goal. Manchester City 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur pic.twitter.com/qd8963STlZ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 3, 2023

This heavyweight contest is set up perfectly as City dominated the early proceedings before Son’s excellent solo breakaway goal. But now we’re back level pegging again.