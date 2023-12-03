(Video) Jack Grealish puts Manchester City in front after sweeping move

Jack Grealish has just put his 3-2 up after a sweeping move was finished off by the Englishman.

Ange Postecoglou’s side shocked the Etihad crowd when Son Heung-Min drilled the ball past Ederson.

But that glee did not last very long as just minutes later, the South Korean bundled the ball into the back of his own net before Phil Foden gave City the lead.

Giovani Lo Celso then brought the game back to level at 2-2 with a sensational strike in the second half.

But City then kicked it into high gear and sent men flooding forward, they were rewarded for their bravery when Grealish swept home a cross.