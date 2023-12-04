Crystal Palace January transfer plans have been scuppered after latest update

According to journalist Alan Nixon’s report, Crystal Palace is eager to bolster their squad with loan players in January, considering permanent deals for certain targets might be financially challenging at this point.

The club is confronted with a dilemma in the upcoming transfer window, particularly as they urgently seek to add a midfielder to the squad due to Chieck Doucoure’s long-term injury sustained against Luton last week.

Doucoure, a crucial component of the Palace midfield, is set to miss the majority of the season.

Despite a promising performance by Chris Richards in midfield against West Ham, it’s evident that Crystal Palace needs to find a replacement for Chieck Doucoure, given his long-term injury.

“Crystal Palace are looking at the loan market to find a couple of new players for Roy Hodgson,” Alan Nixon wrote on his Patreon.

“The Eagles were chasing a right-back and a striker but their plans have been disrupted by the loss of Cheick Doucoure for the rest of the season. Palace can take two on loan from the Premier League and will try for that market.”

This injury has now ripped up Palace’s plans in the January transfer window as they avert all of their attention, and funds, to finding a suitable replacement.