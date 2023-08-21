More productive talks held between Liverpool and multiple midfielders

Liverpool have held more productive talks with Bayern Munich over midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, while the Reds are still in contact for Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is still in the market for a number six despite signing Wataru Endo from Stuttgart last week. The Japan international made his debut on Saturday against Bournemouth and will likely become a backup for the Merseyside club once a new player is signed.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have held productive talks for Gravenberch, who is open to leaving Bayern Munich as he wants to play more regularly. The Dutch midfielder did not enjoy the previous campaign as he didn’t play regularly and it looks like that could continue this season so far, which will encourage the Reds about getting a deal done.

Liverpool are also still in talks with Crystal Palace for Doucoure, who is another top target for Klopp. The Mali international impressed during his first season in the Premier League and it might have secured him a move to Anfield this summer.

However, the 23-year-old could cost the Reds a lot of money, which might prompt them to go down the Gravenberch route instead as it looks like Liverpool are getting closer to bringing in a new star.