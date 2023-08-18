Liverpool told to pay £70m by Premier League club for midfield target

Liverpool are still in the market for a defensive midfielder following the signing of Wataru Endo and the Reds have been quoted a fee of £70m by a Premier League club to bring one of their stars to Anfield. 

The Merseyside club have been linked to many midfielders over the summer and one name often mentioned is Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure. The Mali International only signed for the Eagles last summer and made a big impact in his first season in English football, winning Palace’s Player of the Season award for the 2022-23 campaign.

This caught the attention of Liverpool and according to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are set to ask for £70m in order to part ways with the 23-year-old.

Cheick Doucoure is being linked with Liverpool
Doucoure would certainly be a starter for the Reds should they bring him to Anfield meaning Endo would likely act as a backup to the Mali star.

However, it remains to be seen if Liverpool are willing to spend £70m on the player as they have other options that they can fall back on, such as Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

