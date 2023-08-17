Transfer news: Liverpool close in on midfielder signing, crucial Man City deal, Kudus interest & more

Welcome to my latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for the full, ad-free version plus more Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Neil Jones and Christian Falk!

Liverpool bid for Wataru Endo and could still sign another midfielder – FULL STORY

Some exclusive news that came out of the blue – Liverpool have submitted an official bid for Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo. Negotiations are ongoing and advancing very well over the 30-year-old Japanese midfielder. It’s an unexpected situation but a big opportunity for the player, and he wants to go to Liverpool, so there are very good chances for this deal to happen…

Latest on Chelsea deals for Michael Olise and Elye Wahi – FULL STORY

Chelsea keep being busy, and it’s true that Crystal Palace are not entirely happy with how the Blues have approached the Michael Olise deal. But it’s also worth reiterating that Chelsea feel they did everything correctly, behaved fine and did nothing wrong.

There’s something to clarify between clubs on the mechanism of the release clause, so it’s not ‘here we go’ yet, but Chelsea are confident. Olise has said yes to Chelsea, having also been on Manchester City’s list before they decided to focus on Jeremy Doku.

Chelsea also continue to be linked with Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, but my understanding is that the player’s preference is Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bernardo Silva agrees Manchester City stay – FULL STORY

Some more big breaking news last night – Bernardo Silva has verbally agreed a new contract with Manchester City. It will be signed next week probably, that’s the expectation…