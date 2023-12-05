Chelsea to compete with PL rivals for South American midfield prodigy

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing the River Plate attacker Claudio Echeverri.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has been likened to the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi for stylistic similarities and his tremendous potential.

A report from 90 Min claims that Manchester City are confident of signing the talented youngster because of their relationship with River Plate. They signed Julian Alvarez from the Argentine club back in 2022 and the two clubs have an excellent relationship.

However, Chelsea are keen on the 17-year-old as well and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for him.

Both clubs have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players and Echeverri could develop into a key player for Manchester City and Chelsea in the long term. Working under managers like Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino could help him fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

They have the finances to convince River Plate and it remains to be seen what the player decides.

The opportunity to join Manchester City could be an attractive proposition for him. They have a proven track record of challenging for major trophies consistently. On the other hand, Chelsea are going through a rough patch and they finished in the mid-table positions last year. They have been quite mediocre this season as well.

The London club might not be able to offer the 17-year-old Champions League football next season and that could be a major influence on his decision as well.