Chelsea scouts keeping tabs on 11-goal attacker ahead of January window

Chelsea are reportedly keen on the Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea scouts have been tracking the 18-year-old attacker and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

Bardghji has established himself as a key player for Copenhagen scoring 11 goals this season. The 18-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Juventus and Barcelona as well.

The attacker has a contract with Copenhagen until December of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can lure him to Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old is capable of operating as a winger as well as a striker. His versatility will be a bonus for the Blues if they manage to secure his services.

Chelsea certainly need more quality and cutting edge in the final third and the 18-year-old would be a quality long-term investment for them. Mauricio Pochettino could help him develop further and fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

???? European top clubs are starting to move for Copenhagen’s Swedish 18 year old talent Roony Bardghji. He’s under contract until December 2025 — short deal making it an opportunity. Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Barcelona and Chelsea scouts have been tracking him. pic.twitter.com/4mficFNTW2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 4, 2023

A move to the Premier League would be a major step up in his career and the 18-year-old is likely to be excited to move to Stamford Bridge. It remains to be seen whether the Blues can secure an agreement with Copenhagen now.

Chelsea have struggled to score goals consistently since last season and they need to bring in players who can find the back of the net. Bardghji will add creativity and goals from the wide areas. He could be a long-term asset for Chelsea and Pochettino.