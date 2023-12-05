Video: Gabriel Jesus restores Arsenal’s lead right on half-time at Luton

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, with Gabriel Jesus in the right place at exactly the right time to power home Arsenal’s second goal at Luton.

The visitors had taken the lead at Kenilworth Road through Gabriel Martinelli, but they were quickly pegged back by Gabriel Osho’s first-ever Premier League goal.

Thereafter, proceedings were fairly equal until the hosts switched off for just a moment right before half-time.

That allowed Ben White to get in behind and float in an inviting cross which Jesus didn’t need asking twice to gobble up.

Goal! Luton Town 1-2 Arsenal, Gabriel Jesuspic.twitter.com/x7y5Og7sWH — FootColic ?? (@FootColic) December 5, 2023

GOAL!!! Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka take advantage of a comedy of errors from Luton to set up Martinelli to slot home. As it stands Arsenal are five points clear!#beINPL #AFC #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/qPDDnVlk43 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 5, 2023

Pictures from Canal+ Foot Direct and beIN Sports