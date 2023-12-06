Video: Aston Villa deal blow to Man City’s title hopes with late goal

Aston Villa have taken the lead at Villa Park in their Premier League clash with Man City and the late goal could deal a big blow to the Manchester club’s title hopes.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool won their matches midweek and a defeat for Pep Guardiola’s side would see them drop six points behind the Gunners after 15 games.

Villa deservedly took the lead after 74 minutes when Leon Bailey went on a run with the ball. The winger took a shot and it deflected off Ruben Dias, which then lobbed Ederson in the City goal.

Man City have only had two shots up until now and will find it hard to turn this one around.

Pictures from Amazon Prime and beIN Sports.

