Following Chelsea’s narrow defeat to Manchester United, Levi Colwill has asserted that VAR seems to be biased against him.

Despite Cole Palmer’s goal, Chelsea couldn’t secure back-to-back victories in the Premier League, with Scott McTominay’s brace sealing the win. Colwill contended that McTominay’s second goal should have been disallowed for a foul, expressing his belief that officials may have a personal issue with him after feeling a pull from McTominay while attempting to prevent the goal.

“VAR has something against me right now, I don’t know what I’ve done to them. Against Brighton they tried to give a pen, and then when I got pulled [by McTominay] they didn’t give anything,” via the daily mail.

While Levi Colwill has not faced any repercussions for his comments, there might be some concern if the FA or Premier League decide to take action.

The 2-1 defeat to Manchester United will increase the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino, and during an extremely busy month that could upset the apple cart.

Up next for the Blues is a trip to Goodison Park at the weekend. With Chelsea lagging behind in the race for European football, currently 11 points behind the Champions League places, another defeat could spell the end for Pochettino’s tenure.