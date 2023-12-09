Huge Man United star out of Liverpool game after picking up pathetic booking against Bournemouth

Man United will be without their captain Bruno Fernandes for next Sunday’s huge clash with Liverpool at Anfield after the Portuguese star picked up a silly yellow card against Bournemouth.

Erik ten Hag’s side were booed off the pitch at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon after the Manchester club were embarrassed 3-0 by the Cherries.

The Dutch coach’s day got worse in the 84th minute as his captain Fernandes picked up his fifth booking of the season, which means the midfielder is now suspended from the Red Devils’ huge match with Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday.

The United boss should be furious with Fernandes due to the way the booking came about.

Bruno Fernandes will miss Man United's visit to Anfield next week due to yellow card accumulation ? ?????????. pic.twitter.com/SEZwT4rOJx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2023

This incident again shows why Fernandes is not captain material as he would have known about the potential suspension before the game kicked off.

The match was over at the time of the booking as Bournemouth were 3-0 up, therefore, with just six minutes to go, the yellow card was easily avoidable and a pathetic way to show support to his under-pressure manager.

Man United fans will fear the trip to Anfield next weekend following events on Saturday as the two clubs are in very different places heading into the biggest fixture in English football.