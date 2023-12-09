Jamie Redknapp slams ‘rubbish rule’ after late Arsenal goal ruled out

Jamie Redknapp labelled the handball rule that denied Kai Havertz an Arsenal winner against Aston Villa as rubbish.

Unai Emery’s side kept their impressive home record going with another win, this time against old club Arsenal.

John McGinn put his side ahead within the first 10 minutes after a sharp turning before firing the ball past David Raya.

But Mikel Arteta’s side kicked into gear after that and were the better side for the rest of the game but could not find that clinical edge.

Havertz looked to have levelled the game up when he bundled the ball into the back of the net but it was chalked off for handball.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studios after the game, Redknapp labelled the rule as ‘terrible’.

‘It’s a rubbish rule. How can that be handball? It looks like it could hit Matty Cash. It’s just rebounding around, it maybe drops, it’s ball to hand.’ he said via the Daily Mail.