Video: Liverpool score late winner again thanks to long-range stunner from midfielder

Liverpool have come from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park thanks to another last-minute winner.

The Merseyside club fell behind after a 57th-minute penalty from Jean-Philippe Mateta but the game changed when Jordan Ayew was sent off for a second yellow card.

94 seconds after that incident, Mohamed Salah would equalise for the Reds and it would be Harvey Elliott who would grab the winner in the last minute.

The midfielder received a ball from Salah before hitting the Palace net from range. This is the second time in the space of a week Liverpool have scored a late winner and it confirms to everyone that Jurgen Klopp’s men are title contenders.

PURE CLASS! ? Harvey Elliott scores a wonderful goal to put Liverpool ahead ? What a goal! ? pic.twitter.com/s19ttdO9P9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2023