Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel has been linked with a move away from the German club recently.

However, the 18-year-old has now decided to continue at the German club beyond the January transfer window.

Apparently, a number of clubs are keen on signing him on loan next month. Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Manchester United are interested in the player as well but a January move seems highly unlikely now.

The 18-year-old wants to stay at the German club and learn from the likes of Harry Kane. He is also confident of getting more playing time under Thomas Tuchel.

The talented young winger has six goals and three assists to his name across all competitions and he is highly rated across Europe. He has the potential to develop into a top-class player for the German club and they will not want to lose him anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could certainly use a quality player like him. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony have been largely underwhelming and Tel could prove to be an upgrade on them.

? News Mathys #Tel: The 18 y/o has decided to stay at FC Bayern this winter. ?? Many clubs inquired about a loan, including Manchester United, but no chance

?? He wants to stay with Bayern, learning from Kane, and trusts in more playing time under Thomas Tuchel. 100%… pic.twitter.com/1AeLffRUn5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 10, 2023

The 18-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker. He is also versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three.

The Frenchman has a contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2027 and they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon. They will want to nurture him into a world-class attacker in the coming seasons.