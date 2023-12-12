Arsenal “will be a match for anybody” but Michael Owen has doubts over their Champions League chances

Even though Arsenal are in the drivers seat to win the Premier League, Michael Owen believes they aren’t the strongest team in the Champions League.

Owen anticipates Arsenal making a strong run in the Champions League this season but doubts their ability to clinch the trophy. He considers Manchester City as favourites to retain the trophy, with Arsenal alongside Bayern Munich and Real Madrid as outsiders.

The iconic striker emphasises that winning the Premier League appears to be a more realistic goal for Arsenal. Despite earning a spot in the last 16 as Group B winners, he questions whether Mikel Arteta’s side possesses the necessary experience to secure their first European Cup.

“When you look at the teams up there, I think Manchester City stand alone. They [Arsenal] haven’t got that experience. I think they will be a match for anybody at the Emirates and no one will want to go there.

“However, I can just see them lacking experience going to the Bernabeu and grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck, whereas Manchester City can,” he said during a live TNT broadcast.

City proved worthy winners last season so it’s only fair Owen has them down as favourites again this campaign, however, they have not looked overly impressive in recent weeks, but neither have Arsenal. The difference is, City are losing close games whereas Arsenal are winning close games.