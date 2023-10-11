“Must be pulling his hair out” – Michael Owen can’t believe what’s going on with player Leeds sold

Leeds United FC Manchester City
Posted by

Former Premier League star Michael Owen has admitted to being shocked at how Kalvin Phillips has been overlooked at Manchester City.

The England international was a top performer during his time at Leeds United and looked like he could have his pick of top clubs to choose from before ending up at Man City.

Since then, however, things have really gone downhill for Phillips, with Owen admitting he can’t believe how much the 27-year-old has been snubbed by Pep Guardiola.

“You say he trusts his players, but he rarely trusts Kalvin Phillips, does he? You have got a ready-made sitting midfield player on the bench,” Owen said.

More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa could struggle to hold onto “impressive” £47m man
Netherlands vs France team news
Exclusive: Liverpool youngster’s situation is “clear” amid transfer speculation, says expert

“Yet, you put Rico Lewis in front of him. You are even playing Bernardo Silva as a number six, then the other central midfielder (Kovacic) gets a yellow card and he is on the threshold of a red and he still doesn’t bring you on. He must be pulling his hair out.”

More Stories Kalvin Phillips Michael Owen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.