Michael Owen was left surprised by Jurgen Klopp’s decision to take off Mo Salah during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Salah was Liverpool’s biggest threat going forward and had already made a big contribution with his stunning assist for Luiz’s opener. He also had a goal disallowed in the first half as well as hit the post early on.

But in the 77th minute, Klopp shocked everyone by taking off Mo Salah and Luis DIaz and replacing them with Elliott and Ben Doak.

And Salah’s reaction showed how furious he was with the decision as he ripped off the tape on his hands while walking off the pitch.

Owen told the Premier League Productions that he understood Salah’s reaction.

He said:

“I was surprised, yeah. I get his reaction as well. I was definitely surprised. I thought Mo Salah played quite well.

“It was his assist for the goal. An amazing assist. It was his curling right-footed shot that hit the bar. It was him who literally was inches offside and scored, it could have been oh so different.

“He was looking sharp. He is an absolute legend of the club. Consistently scores dozens and dozens of goals every season.

“And to bring him off, for a 17-year-old, yes, I was very surprised.”

Salah’s reaction might have been triggered by his desire to maintain his record of scoring in every opening Premier League game for Liverpool.

He has scored a total of eight goals which is a joint-record with Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.