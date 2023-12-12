Juventus might be open to selling Matias Soule for approximately £23 million in January, as Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have reportedly sent scouts for discussions about the Argentine talent.

The potential sale of Soule is part of Juventus’ strategy to generate funds for pursuing Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, who comes with a price tag exceeding £40 million.

Another young talent, Samuel Iling-Junior, could be available for around £13 million, drawing interest from Tottenham Hotspur, eager to bring the England Under-21 player back to London.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the services of Soule from Juventus, with both Premier League clubs engaging in discussions, according to Gazetta. The potential £23 million deal is part of Juventus’ strategy to create funds for other transfers.

Soule, a 20-year-old forward currently on loan at Frosinone, has impressed with six goals in 13 starts, showcasing his skills reminiscent of his idol Lionel Messi by cutting in from the right onto his left foot.

The 20-year-old said in a recent interview with DAZN: “Obviously, I’m inspired by Messi. I love him because he is a fellow Argentinian. I also liked (Eden) Hazard when he played at Chelsea and Neymar at Barcelona. I’m always trying to dribble. Then, if I find enough space, I try to pick out my team-mates with through balls.”

The competition for Soule is intensifying, he could provide Newcastle with additional quality in the wide areas and challenge the talented players at Crystal Palace, particularly Michael Olise in Soule’s preferred position on the right, and Miguel Almiron for the Magpies.